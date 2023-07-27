abrdn plc Buys 1,156 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 44,883 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.74. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

