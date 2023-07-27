abrdn plc Buys 885 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth $24,217,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after buying an additional 914,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,959,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after buying an additional 641,444 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,683,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.10. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $22.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTRE. StockNews.com began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.