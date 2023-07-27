abrdn plc Buys New Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

abrdn plc acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,316,000 after acquiring an additional 127,700 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $436,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $436,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $1,184,034.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,797.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NBIX. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $100.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 167.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

