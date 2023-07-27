abrdn plc Grows Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $55.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 147.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.94.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

