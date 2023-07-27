abrdn plc Grows Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,560 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,887,000 after purchasing an additional 644,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,652,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after purchasing an additional 458,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 542.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 509,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after purchasing an additional 429,761 shares in the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 3.2 %

LSXMA opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $45.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.27). The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

