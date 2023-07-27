abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 9,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,313,000 after acquiring an additional 521,561 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,653,000 after acquiring an additional 360,477 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Avangrid by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,192,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,544,000 after acquiring an additional 314,982 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,306,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avangrid by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,468,000 after acquiring an additional 278,398 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AGR opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.42. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $51.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.74.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

About Avangrid

(Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.