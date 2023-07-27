abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $114,497,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,507,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 3.3 %

DEI opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Douglas Emmett

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.02%.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

