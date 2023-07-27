abrdn plc Has $256,000 Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,635 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 14.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bancolombia by 7.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bancolombia by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bancolombia by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares during the period.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.20. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.6959 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 49.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on CIB. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

