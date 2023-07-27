abrdn plc Has $280,000 Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,551 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 827.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 84,763 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.15.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

