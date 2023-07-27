abrdn plc Has $313,000 Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 141,400 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 9.1 %

NYSE:HBI opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

