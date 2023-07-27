abrdn plc Has $397,000 Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 582,792 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $97,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,558.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David G. Lucht purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,194.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,558.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Up 15.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of LOB opened at $35.72 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.35). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.