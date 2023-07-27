abrdn plc Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALK opened at $47.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 104.07, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. Raymond James upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

