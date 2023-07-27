abrdn plc Has $438,000 Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,153 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in JOYY were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in JOYY by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after purchasing an additional 906,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JOYY by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in JOYY by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,230,000 after purchasing an additional 576,992 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in JOYY by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 606,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in JOYY by 4.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $583.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.76 million. JOYY had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is 137.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

