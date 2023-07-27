abrdn plc Has $521,000 Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PK. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 38,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after acquiring an additional 182,269 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PK opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.92. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $16.15.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

