abrdn plc Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.78.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.