abrdn plc Increases Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,228,000 after buying an additional 636,463 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,335,000 after buying an additional 745,663 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,746,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,156 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,457,000 after acquiring an additional 101,333 shares during the period.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,144.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,767,309.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

PEB stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -10.26%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 49 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,500 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.