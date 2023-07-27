abrdn plc Invests $410,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,393 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ZG. Stephens boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

ZG opened at $52.63 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $54.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -88.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $281,492.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,266.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,694 in the last ninety days. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

