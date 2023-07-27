abrdn plc Invests $53,000 in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

abrdn plc purchased a new position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,305,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 203,012 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 415,298 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,095,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 333,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 494,605 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 890,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 122.04%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3076 per share. This is a positive change from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enel Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

