abrdn plc Invests $537,000 in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $865,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,896,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $937,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group Stock Up 2.9 %

MINISO Group stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.38.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.85 million. Research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.