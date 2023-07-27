abrdn plc Makes New $111,000 Investment in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

abrdn plc purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KC opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $271.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 34.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

