abrdn plc Makes New $235,000 Investment in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YMM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 58.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YMM opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 0.14.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $247.87 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

