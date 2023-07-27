abrdn plc Raises Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in SL Green Realty by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,527,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,517,000 after purchasing an additional 221,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,010,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in SL Green Realty by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 204,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE SLG opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.52. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.23.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -45.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

