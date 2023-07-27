abrdn plc Raises Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Macerich were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Macerich by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 241,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 45,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 82,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Macerich Stock Performance

Macerich Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MAC opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.00%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

