abrdn plc Sells 1,501 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Weibo were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 553.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 124.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Weibo Price Performance

NASDAQ:WB opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Weibo had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $413.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Weibo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Articles

