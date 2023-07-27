abrdn plc Sells 16,611 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,611 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 278,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 15,084 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.45%.

HIW has been the topic of several research reports. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

