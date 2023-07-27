abrdn plc Sells 168,740 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168,740 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Infosys were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Trading Up 1.5 %

INFY opened at $16.62 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

