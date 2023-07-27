abrdn plc Sells 2,481 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,532,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,962,000 after purchasing an additional 640,694 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 910,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,221,000 after purchasing an additional 109,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 844,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,284,000 after purchasing an additional 43,555 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,159,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at $24,132,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $128.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.23. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $132.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

RL has been the subject of several research reports. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

