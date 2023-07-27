abrdn plc Sells 62,264 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,264 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.55%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

