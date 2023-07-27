abrdn plc Takes $293,000 Position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Elme Communities Stock Up 1.8 %

About Elme Communities

ELME opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Elme Communities has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $22.45.

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

