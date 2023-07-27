abrdn plc Takes Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 34,535 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at $8,855,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 325.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after buying an additional 31,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th.

NYSE:UI opened at $181.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.27. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $160.49 and a one year high of $350.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.22.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $457.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.76 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 139.02% and a net margin of 20.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

