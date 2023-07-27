abrdn plc Trims Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 372.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $122.66 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $111.54 and a one year high of $150.98. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.83.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

