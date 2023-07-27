Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the June 30th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Acasti Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ ACST opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.48. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acasti Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACST Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Acasti Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.