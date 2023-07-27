Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the June 30th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Acasti Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ ACST opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.48. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Acasti Pharma Company Profile
Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.
