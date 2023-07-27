ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. ACI Worldwide has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $289.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect ACI Worldwide to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of ACIW opened at $23.34 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III purchased 39,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $935,744.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,636.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III purchased 39,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $935,744.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,636.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $341,619.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,891.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

