Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Acme United Stock Up 3.5 %

ACU opened at $25.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $91.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.87. Acme United has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Insider Transactions at Acme United

In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $104,105.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,818.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,023 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $26,996.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,410.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 3,930 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $104,105.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,818.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,249 shares of company stock valued at $269,584. Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acme United

About Acme United

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Acme United by 7.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Acme United by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acme United during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Acme United during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Acme United by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

