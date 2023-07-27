Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
ACU opened at $25.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $91.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.87. Acme United has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $31.99.
In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $104,105.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,818.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Acme United news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,023 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $26,996.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,410.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 3,930 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $104,105.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,818.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,249 shares of company stock valued at $269,584. Corporate insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.
Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
