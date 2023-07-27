Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the June 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Acreage Trading Up 3.4 %
OTCMKTS ACRHF opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. Acreage has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.25.
About Acreage
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Acreage
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.