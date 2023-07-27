Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the June 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Acreage Trading Up 3.4 %

OTCMKTS ACRHF opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. Acreage has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in cultivating and processing cannabis plants; manufacturing branded consumer products; distributing cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retailing dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company's products appeal to medical and adult recreational use customers.

