Acushnet (GOLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Acushnet to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Acushnet has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.12 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Acushnet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Acushnet Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLF opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $58.36.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,542,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,561,806.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

