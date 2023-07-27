Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Short Interest Down 51.4% in July

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the June 30th total of 118,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $28.00.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($4.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 495.95% and a negative return on equity of 420.53%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease. Its products include SYMJEPI epinephrine injection for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions to stinging and biting insects, allergen immunotherapy, foods, drugs, diagnostic testing substances, and other allergens, as well as idiopathic or exercise-induced anaphylaxis; and ZIMHI naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.
