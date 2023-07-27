Adams (LON:ADA) Shares Down 20%

Adams Plc (LON:ADA – Get Free Report) shares were down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). Approximately 18,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 146,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).

Adams Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.32. The stock has a market cap of £5.83 million, a P/E ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Adams Company Profile

Adams Plc is a venture capital fund specializing in early stage investments. It prefers to invest in the biotechnology sector, life sciences and technology sectors but will also consider investments in other sectors. It focuses its investments in small and medium sized enterprises based in UK and Europe but will also consider other parts of the world.

