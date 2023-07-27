Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Adbri Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADLDY opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. Adbri has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.
About Adbri
