Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Up 3,084.9% in July

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 3,084.9% from the June 30th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.68.
Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals
About Adial Pharmaceuticals
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adial Pharmaceuticals
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.