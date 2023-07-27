Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Up 3,084.9% in July

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 3,084.9% from the June 30th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.68.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 222,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 131,287 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 107,656 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 1,156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 243,962 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 8.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

