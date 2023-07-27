adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.85

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.85 and last traded at $99.76, with a volume of 250810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ADDYY. Societe Generale raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.13.

adidas Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

adidas Cuts Dividend

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). adidas had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that adidas AG will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.2439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. adidas’s payout ratio is 109.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in adidas by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in adidas by 356.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in adidas by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

