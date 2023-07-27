Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,173.96

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,173.96 ($27.87) and traded as high as GBX 2,297 ($29.45). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,297 ($29.45), with a volume of 337,708 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,543 ($32.61) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,258.71 ($28.96).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,845.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,193.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,173.96.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.