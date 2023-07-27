Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.46) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 229 ($2.94) target price on shares of Adriatic Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 229 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Adriatic Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Adriatic Metals stock opened at GBX 183.60 ($2.35) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 166.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 180.69. The company has a market capitalization of £510.15 million, a PE ratio of -1,314.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. Adriatic Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 104.40 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 217 ($2.78).

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

