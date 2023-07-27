Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Drainage Systems’ current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WMS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.57.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $122.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.43. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $153.36.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 100,700.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 135,944,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,467,742,000 after acquiring an additional 135,809,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,821 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,077.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,566,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,116,000 after acquiring an additional 761,995 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,137,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,255,000 after acquiring an additional 742,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $530,803.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,764.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,102,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.