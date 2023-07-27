Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.90% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.57.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $122.05 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,000 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

