Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Short Interest Down 40.8% in July

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the June 30th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AGLE shares. Lifesci Capital lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.90 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.68.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 6,678.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 387,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 29,007 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 234,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Further Reading

