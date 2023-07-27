AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Short Interest Up 125.6% in July

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,134,000 shares, a growth of 125.6% from the June 30th total of 502,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,340.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AEON Mall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.
AEON Mall Stock Performance
Shares of AMLLF opened at C$12.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.50. AEON Mall has a 12-month low of C$12.51 and a 12-month high of C$13.06.
About AEON Mall
AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. It operates 164 domestic shopping malls; and 35 overseas shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AEON Mall
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for AEON Mall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Mall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.