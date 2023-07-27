AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Short Interest Up 125.6% in July

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,134,000 shares, a growth of 125.6% from the June 30th total of 502,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,340.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AEON Mall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

AEON Mall Stock Performance

Shares of AMLLF opened at C$12.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.50. AEON Mall has a 12-month low of C$12.51 and a 12-month high of C$13.06.

About AEON Mall

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. It operates 164 domestic shopping malls; and 35 overseas shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.

Featured Articles

