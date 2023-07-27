AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $64.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.44. AerCap has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $67.14.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AerCap will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,729,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after buying an additional 151,067 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 3.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,717,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,184,000 after purchasing an additional 255,513 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 53,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

