AES (AES) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect AES to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AES to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AES alerts:

AES Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. AES has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

AES Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of AES

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -80.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of AES by 9.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AES by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AES. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Wolfe Research lowered AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.