Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Short Interest Update

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,200 shares, a growth of 85.1% from the June 30th total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.21. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

